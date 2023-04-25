U.S., International teams finalized for Arnold Palmer Cup at Laurel Valley Golf Club

The 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup teams were announced Tuesday on Golf Channel.

Both the U.S. and International teams are made up 12 men and 12 women, including six automatic selections from rankings, five committee selections and one coach’s pick, per gender. The result is two 24-player squads that will face off from June 8-10 in a Ryder Cup-style competition at Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, Pennsylvania.

The U.S. team is led by Wake Forest graduate student Emilia Migliaccio, who will play in her fifth Palmer Cup and first since 2021. Joining her in leading the U.S. women’s side are fellow Wake Forest teammate Rachel Kuehn and USC’s Amari Avery. The men’s side is headlined by Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent, Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen and North Carolina’s Austin Greaser.

The defending champion International team features Arkansas’ Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, who is making his second-straight Palmer Cup appearance after becoming the first player from Argentina ever selected for the event in 2022 and earning the only 4-0 record for Team International. The International women are headlined by Sweden’s Andrea Lignell.

Here is a complete list of team members:

*Denotes athlete who qualified from Arnold Palmer Cup rankings.

**Denotes committee selection.

***Denotes coach’s pick.

U.S.

Men

Gordon Sargent, Vanderbilt*

Michael Thorbjornsen, Stanford*

David Ford, North Carolina*

Preston Summerhays, Arizona State*

Ben James, Virginia*

Nick Gabrelcik, North Florida*

Austin Greaser, North Carolina**

Tommy Kuhl, Illinois**

Maxwell Moldovan, Ohio State**

Alex Price, Christopher Newport**

Caleb Surratt, Tennessee**

Derek Hitchner, Pepperdine***

Women

Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest*

Crystal Wang, Illinois*

Zoe Campos, UCLA*

Megan Schofill, Auburn*

Antonia Malate, San Jose State*

Ashleigh Park, Oregon*

Ashley Menne, Arizona State**

Emilia Migliaccio, Wake Forest**

Olivia Mitchell, Dallas Baptist**

Jennie Park, Texas A&M**

Amanda Sambach, Virginia**

Amari Avery, Southern California***

International

Men

Christo Lamprecht, Georgia Tech (South Africa)*

Christiaan Maas, Texas (South Africa)*

Herman Sekne, Purdue (Norway)*

Tyran Snyders, Texas Tech (South Africa)*

Sampson Zheng, California (China)*

Karl Vilips, Stanford (Australia)*

Santiago de la Fuente, Houston (Mexico)**

Mateo Fernández de Oliveira, Arkansas (Argentina)**

Max Kennedy, Louisville (Ireland)**

Frederik Kjettrup, Florida State (Denmark)**

Ryan Griffin, Maynooth (Ireland)**

Mats Ege, East Tennessee State (Norway)***

Women