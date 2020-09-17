Tiger Woods made a lot of long birdie putts Thursday at the 120th U.S. Open. However, he made his fair share of mistakes, too.

Despite carding five birdies, Woods shot 3-over 73, which was capped with a bogey-double finish.

After bogeys at Nos. 4 and 5, Woods birdied three of his next six holes, including three straight from Nos. 9-11, to climb into early contention at Winged Foot.

Woods' birdie barrage began at the par-4 sixth, where he laid back off the tee before wedging it to 7 feet and making the putt.

A poor drive at the par-5 ninth forced another layup, but Woods holed a 30-footer for birdie.

U.S. Open Day 1: Tiger drains long birdie on No. 9

He followed with a 24-foot birdie make at the par-3 10th hole.

U.S. Open Day 1: Tiger makes back-to-back birdies

And for his third birdie in a row, Woods got one to drop from just inside 20 feet at the par-4 11th to get into red numbers at 1 under.

U.S. Open Day 1: Tiger makes it three birdies in a row

After two more bogeys at Nos. 14 and 15, Woods drained another lengthy birdie putt, this time from 40 feet.

U.S. Open Day 1: Tiger back to even par with long birdie

Unfortunately for Woods, he bogeyed the par-4 17th and then doubled the par-4 finishing hole after chunking a chip and missing a tough, breaking bogey save.