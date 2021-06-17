Brooks Koepka's hot start gives him U.S. Open lead for a bit

Death, taxes and Brooks Koepka at major championships.

Koepka, unsurprisingly, got off to a hot start Thursday at the U.S. Open, making four birdies in his first 11 holes to take the lead at Torrey Pines.

After parring each of his opening two holes following a 10th-tee start, Koepka sunk a 20-footer for birdie at the par-4 12th. He later made a 45-footer for birdie at the par-4 17th before taping in for birdie after a stiff wedge shot at the par-5 18th.

His 9-foot birdie make at the par-4 second hole gave him the outright lead at 4 under.

Highlights: Koepka's first round at U.S. Open

Koepka, who owns four major titles including U.S. Open victories in 2017 and '18, dropped a couple of shots coming in. He haad to make an 8-footer to avoid double after hitting his tee ball in the canyon at No. 3 and then also bogeyed after driving it into the hospitality area at No. 7.

He finished with an opening 2-under 69.

