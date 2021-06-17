Flagstick sends Phil Mickelson's shot deep into rough at U.S. Open

Getty Images

Phil Mickelson’s quest to win back-to-back major titles isn’t off to the best of starts.

Mickelson bogeyed two of his first four holes Thursday at the U.S. Open, including the par-5 13th hole at Torrey Pines’ South Course. The latter blemish was partly thanks to an unlucky bounce off the flagstick.

After finding the rough off the tee at No. 13, Mickelson’s fourth hole of his opening round, Mickelson had to back off his second shot twice before fanning the shot left and into the brush. He dropped and then from 46 yards hit the pin with his fourth shot.

The bad break left Mickelson a tricky lie in the thick stuff, though he got up and down and holed a 6-footer to avoid making worse than bogey.

