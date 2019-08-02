U.S. Open champ Woodland, wife welcome birth of twin girls

Woodland back in action, hoping U.S. Open is stepping stone
It's been quite a year for Gary Woodland.

In June, he broke through for his first major victory at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. But it won't be the highlight of his year. Woodland and his wife, Gabby, welcomed identical twin girls into the world Thursday.

Back in 2017, the Woodlands dealt with an unimaginable tragedy. Gabby was pregnant with twins when they experienced complications and ultimately lost one of the babies. The other, Jaxson, was born 10 weeks early and weighed just three pounds.

Woodland is scheduled to tee it up next week at The Northern Trust, the first of three FedExCup Playoff events.

