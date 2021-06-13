U.S. Open odds: Jon Rahm betting favorite entering week at Torrey Pines

Jon Rahm says he's cleared to play in the U.S. Open. He'll begin the week as the betting favorite.

Rahm, who was forced to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament two Saturdays ago after testing positive for COVID-19, tweeted that he had tested negative twice and was therefore able to turn his focus to the national championship at Torrey Pines, where PointsBet Sportsbook has Rahm listed as a +1000 favorite to win.

Rahm, who won the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in 2017, is favored slightly over a foursome of players tabbed at +1400 odds: world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

Here are the notable odds for this week's U.S. Open:

+1000: Jon Rahm

+1400: Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth

+1600: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas

+1800: Xander Schauffele

+2200: Collin Morikawa

+2500: Patrick Cantlay

+3000: Patrick Reed, Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

+3300: Tony Finau

+4000: Scottie Scheffler, Webb Simpson, Will Zalatoris

+5000: Cameron Smith, Daniel Berger, Justin Rose, Louis Oosthuizen, Matt Fitzpatrick, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton

For complete and most updated odds, click here.