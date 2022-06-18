U.S. Open payout: How $17.5 million purse will be broken down

When The Country Club built its first 18-hole layout in the late 1890s, the project cost $5,000. The club's first head professional, Willie Campbell, made just $300 per year in salary.
Sunday's winner of the 122nd U.S. Open will take home much, much more.
The first-place prize out of the $17.5 million total purse is $3.15 million. Second and third place will award million-dollar amounts, $1.89 million and $1,225,374, respectively. Even solo 60th is good for $36,852. If a pro misses the cut, he will still collect $10,000.
Here's a breakdown of the purse by finishing position:
- 1. $3,150,000
- 2. $1,890,000
- 3. $1,225,374
- 4. $859,032
- 5. $715,491
- 6. $634,415
- 7. $571,950
- 8. $512,249
- 9. $463,604
- 10. $425,830
- 11. $388,609
- 12. $359,311
- 13. $334,805
- 14. $309,008
- 15. $286,896
- 16. $268,470
- 17. $253,729
- 18. $238,988
- 19. $224,247
- 20. $209,506
- 21. $196,792
- 22. $184,078
- 23. $171,732
- 24. $160,308
- 25. $150,358
- 26. $141,882
- 27. $135,432
- 28. $129,720
- 29. $124,192
- 30. $118,665
- 31. $113,137
- 32. $107,609
- 33. $102,081
- 34. $97,106
- 35. $93,052
- 36. $88,998
- 37. $85,129
- 38. $81,444
- 39. $77,758
- 40. $74,073
- 41. $70,388
- 42. $66,703
- 43. $63,017
- 44. $59,332
- 45. $55,647
- 46. $52,330
- 47. $49,013
- 48. $45,881
- 49. $44,038
- 50. $42,196
- 51. $41,090
- 52. $40,169
- 53. $39,432
- 54. $39,063
- 55. $38,695
- 56. $38,326
- 57. $37,958
- 58. $37,589
- 59. $37,221
- 60. $36,852