U.S. Open payout: How $17.5 million purse will be broken down

When The Country Club built its first 18-hole layout in the late 1890s, the project cost $5,000. The club's first head professional, Willie Campbell, made just $300 per year in salary.

Sunday's winner of the 122nd U.S. Open will take home much, much more.

The first-place prize out of the $17.5 million total purse is $3.15 million. Second and third place will award million-dollar amounts, $1.89 million and $1,225,374, respectively. Even solo 60th is good for $36,852. If a pro misses the cut, he will still collect $10,000.

Here's a breakdown of the purse by finishing position: