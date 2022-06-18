×

U.S. Open payout: How $17.5 million purse will be broken down

Getty Images

When The Country Club built its first 18-hole layout in the late 1890s, the project cost $5,000. The club's first head professional, Willie Campbell, made just $300 per year in salary.

Sunday's winner of the 122nd U.S. Open will take home much, much more.

The first-place prize out of the $17.5 million total purse is $3.15 million. Second and third place will award million-dollar amounts, $1.89 million and $1,225,374, respectively. Even solo 60th is good for $36,852. If a pro misses the cut, he will still collect $10,000.

Here's a breakdown of the purse by finishing position:

  • 1. $3,150,000
  • 2. $1,890,000
  • 3. $1,225,374
  • 4. $859,032
  • 5. $715,491
  • 6. $634,415
  • 7. $571,950
  • 8. $512,249
  • 9. $463,604
  • 10. $425,830
  • 11. $388,609
  • 12. $359,311
  • 13. $334,805
  • 14. $309,008
  • 15. $286,896
  • 16. $268,470
  • 17. $253,729
  • 18. $238,988
  • 19. $224,247
  • 20. $209,506
  • 21. $196,792
  • 22. $184,078
  • 23. $171,732
  • 24. $160,308
  • 25. $150,358
  • 26. $141,882
  • 27. $135,432
  • 28. $129,720
  • 29. $124,192
  • 30. $118,665
  • 31. $113,137
  • 32. $107,609
  • 33. $102,081
  • 34. $97,106
  • 35. $93,052
  • 36. $88,998
  • 37. $85,129
  • 38. $81,444
  • 39. $77,758
  • 40. $74,073
  • 41. $70,388
  • 42. $66,703
  • 43. $63,017
  • 44. $59,332
  • 45. $55,647
  • 46. $52,330
  • 47. $49,013
  • 48. $45,881
  • 49. $44,038
  • 50. $42,196
  • 51. $41,090
  • 52. $40,169
  • 53. $39,432
  • 54. $39,063
  • 55. $38,695
  • 56. $38,326
  • 57. $37,958
  • 58. $37,589
  • 59. $37,221
  • 60. $36,852

More articles like this
Golf Central

How to watch the U.S. Open at Brookline

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

The U.S. Open is being contested June 16-9 at The Country Club. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage.
Golf Central

Dahmen co-leads Open by not being 'pro golfer'

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Joel Dahmen has found success in the professional golf world by not being a professional golfer. He explains.
Golf Central

Tee times, pairings for Round 3 in Brookline

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Here's a look at tee times and pairings for the third round of the U.S. Open at The Country Club.