U.S. Open pre-championship interview schedule for Los Angeles Country Club

The 123rd U.S. Open begins Thursday at Los Angeles Country Club in California. Here's a look at the pre-championship interview schedule for the men's third major of the season, per the USGA (all times ET):

Monday, June 13

  • 4 p.m. - Matt Fitzpatrick
     
  • 6 p.m. - Olin Browne, Jr.
     
  • 6:30 p.m. - Berry Henson
     
  • TBD - Cameron Smith

Tuesday, June 14

  • Noon - Rory McIlroy
     
  • 12:30 p.m. - Collin Morikawa
     
  • 1 p.m. - Jon Rahm
     
  • 1:30 p.m. - Brooks Koepka
     
  • 5:30 p.m. - Patrick Cantlay
     
  • 6 p.m. - Max Homa
     
  • 6:30 p.m. - Scottie Scheffler

Wednesday, June 15

  • 12:30 p.m. - Johnny Miller, 2023 Bob Jones Award winner
     
  • 2 p.m. - USGA press conference

