U.S. Open pre-championship interview schedule for Los Angeles Country Club

The 123rd U.S. Open begins Thursday at Los Angeles Country Club in California. Here's a look at the pre-championship interview schedule for the men's third major of the season, per the USGA (all times ET):
Monday, June 13
- 4 p.m. - Matt Fitzpatrick
- 6 p.m. - Olin Browne, Jr.
- 6:30 p.m. - Berry Henson
- TBD - Cameron Smith
Tuesday, June 14
- Noon - Rory McIlroy
- 12:30 p.m. - Collin Morikawa
- 1 p.m. - Jon Rahm
- 1:30 p.m. - Brooks Koepka
- 5:30 p.m. - Patrick Cantlay
- 6 p.m. - Max Homa
- 6:30 p.m. - Scottie Scheffler
Wednesday, June 15
- 12:30 p.m. - Johnny Miller, 2023 Bob Jones Award winner
- 2 p.m. - USGA press conference