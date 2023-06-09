U.S. Open pre-championship interview schedule for Los Angeles Country Club

The 123rd U.S. Open begins Thursday at Los Angeles Country Club in California. Here's a look at the pre-championship interview schedule for the men's third major of the season, per the USGA (all times ET):

Monday, June 13

4 p.m. - Matt Fitzpatrick



6 p.m. - Olin Browne, Jr.



6:30 p.m. - Berry Henson



TBD - Cameron Smith

Tuesday, June 14

Noon - Rory McIlroy



12:30 p.m. - Collin Morikawa



1 p.m. - Jon Rahm



1:30 p.m. - Brooks Koepka



5:30 p.m. - Patrick Cantlay



6 p.m. - Max Homa



6:30 p.m. - Scottie Scheffler

Wednesday, June 15