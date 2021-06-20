U.S. Open purse payout: What each player will collect at Torrey Pines

Getty Images

For the second straight year the U.S. Open will award a $12.5 million purse, with $2.25 million going to the winner Sunday at Torrey Pines and $1.35 million being awarded the the runner-up.

Here is a complete breakdown of the purse payout for this week's championship:

1. $2,250,000
2. $1,350,000
3. $861,457
4. $603,903
5. $502,993
6. $445,997
7. $402,083
8. $360,113
9. $325,916
10. $299,360
11. $273,194
12. $252,597
13. $235,369
14. $217,234
15. $201,689
16. $188,735
17. $178,372
18. $168,009
19. $157,646
20. $147,283
21. $138,345
22. $129,407
23. $120,728
24. $112,697
25. $105,702
26. $99,743
27. $95,209
28. $91,194
29. $87,308
30. $83,422
31. $79,535
32. $75,649
33. $71,763
34. $68,266
35. $65,416
36. $62,566
37. $59,846
38. $57,255
39. $54,664
40. $52,074
41. $49,483
42. $46,892
43. $44,301
44. $41,711
45. $39,120
46. $36,788
47. $34,456
48. $32,254
49. $30,959
50. $29,664
51. $28,886
52. $28,239
53. $27,720
54. $27,461
55. $27,202
56. $26,943
57. $26,684
58. $26,425
59. $26,166
60. $25,907

More articles like this
Golf Central

Phil says U.S. Open setup 'best I’ve ever seen'

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Phil Mickelson has a shaky relationship with the USGA, but Lefty had nothing but good things to say about this year's tournament.
News & Opinion

Sunday drama? These storylines should deliver

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Here are the five best storylines heading into a Sunday at the U.S. Open that, with three tied for the lead and 14 players separated by four shots, should produce plenty of drama.
News & Opinion

U.S. Open leaderboard is a beauty through three; is it time to cue the carnage?

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

The leaderboard has shaped up nicely at through three rounds of the U.S. Open. Now, it's time for the drama to begin.