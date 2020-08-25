U.S. Open Returns to NBC Sports, Sept. 17-20

The U.S. Open is set to return to NBC Sports next month, as Winged Foot Golf Club (Mamaroneck, N.Y.) hosts the 120th edition of the Championship, Sept. 17-20, with domestic (U.S.) coverage airing exclusively across NBC, GOLF Channel and Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service.

The USGA previously announced in June that the United States media rights for its championships had been transferred to NBCUniversal, with the partnership agreement continuing through 2026. The renewed partnership between the USGA and NBC Sports elevates a long-standing relationship dating back to 1954, when the U.S. Open first aired on television (NBC), and most recently from 1995-2014, when NBC Sports carried media rights to all USGA championships.

NBCUniversal will present nearly 45 hours of live primary coverage of the 2020 U.S. Open across NBC, GOLF Channel and Peacock, beginning Thursday, Sept. 17. And, in continuation of the USGA’s extensive partnership with Rolex, the final hour of Sunday’s coverage on NBC will air uninterrupted (commercial-free) during the closing stretch of the championship.

“It is with great pride that NBC Sports welcomes the return of the U.S. Open to our portfolio in partnership with the USGA, to further elevate their slate of championships,” said Pete Bevacqua, president, NBC Sports Group. “Under a tight timeframe, our world-class production team is prepared to showcase the U.S. Open next month from famed Winged Foot Golf Club, capturing the drama of the world’s best vying for this year’s second major championship.”

“The USGA is excited to be back in the NBCUniversal family, including GOLF Channel and NBC’s Peacock platform, in providing extensive coverage of the U.S. Open Championship,” said USGA CEO Mike Davis. “A talented and knowledgeable group of broadcasters, including several USGA champions, and an experienced production team, led by Tommy Roy, will provide in-depth perspective on the championship and help us celebrate the greatness of the U.S. Open and the players who compete in it.”

COVERAGE OF THE U.S. OPEN ON PEACOCK: Across each of the four rounds, Peacock will exclusively stream two hours of live U.S. Open coverage for free. U.S. Open content on Peacock also will include featured groups and featured holes coverage across all four rounds, with additional content elements being announced in the coming weeks. NBCUniversal’s coverage of the U.S. Women’s Open later this year (Dec. 10-13) also will feature live programming on Peacock.

TOURNAMENT PRODUCTION & BROADCAST TEAM: Led by 29-time Emmy Award-winning producer Tommy Roy – along with NBC Sports’ producer Brandt Packer – the network’s U.S. Open production will utilize the deepest roster of broadcasters in golf, including five USGA champions: Kay Cockerill (1986, ’87 U.S. Women’s Amateur), Trevor Immelman (1998 U.S. Amateur Public Links), Peter Jacobsen (2004 U.S. Senior Open), Gary Koch (1970 U.S. Junior Amateur) and Justin Leonard (1992 U.S. Amateur).

U.S. OPEN BROADCAST TEAM (GOLF Channel, NBC & Peacock) Tom Abbott, Paul Azinger, Notah Begay, Curt Byrum, Kay Cockerill, Nick Faldo, David Feherty, Terry Gannon, Damon Hack, Dan Hicks, Trevor Immelman, Peter Jacobsen, Gary Koch, Justin Leonard, Jim “Bones” Mackay, Roger Maltbie, Jimmy Roberts, Steve Sands, Mike Tirico

FEHERTY, FALDO SET TO MAKE GOLF BROADCASTER HISTORY: In contributing to NBC Sports’ live coverage at Winged Foot, David Feherty and Nick Faldo each will join a select group of golf broadcasters having called action from all four men’s major championships. Feherty and Faldo also will become the only two broadcasters to have called professional golf’s four men’s major championships, THE PLAYERS Championship, Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup, TOUR Championship and the Olympics.

NBC SPORTS’ SIGNATURE U.S. OPEN MUSIC, FULL-FIELD COVERAGE RETURN:

Viewers tuning in to coverage from Winged Foot will recognize a familiar musical refrain previously synonymous with NBC Sports’ coverage of the U.S. Open, as Yanni’s In Celebration of Man will be incorporated throughout the championship. Coverage additionally will aim to showcase each of the 144 players in the field, under the mantra that if a player is good enough to make it into the U.S. Open field, they deserve the opportunity to be shown on the broadcast.

COMPREHENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE: GOLF Channel’s Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open will provide comprehensive wraparound news coverage from on-site at Winged Foot Golf Club, with interviews, highlights and analysis, Monday-Sunday, Sept. 14-20.

U.S. OPEN – LIVE COVERAGE AIRTIMES (SEPT. 17-20, EST):