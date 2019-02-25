U.S. Open sectional sites include first Canadian qualifier

One added wrinkle of the PGA Tour's revamped schedule was revealed Monday when the USGA announced its lineup of sectional qualifying sites for the upcoming U.S. Open.

Officials typically held a qualifier in early June in the Memphis area, with many PGA Tour pros in town for the FedEx St. Jude Classic. But with that event becoming a WGC and moving to late July, the Memphis sectional is no more. Instead the focus will shift north of the border, as the USGA holds a sectional in Canada for the first time ahead of the RBC Canadian Open.

The Canadian sectional will be held at RattleSnake Point Golf Club in Milton, Ontario on June 3. The same day there will also be a qualifier in England as well as eight additional qualifiers across the United States. The sectional round will kick off May 20 with a qualifier in Dallas, followed by a Japan sectional on May 27.

Any professional or an amateur with a handicap of 1.4 or lower is eligible to enter U.S. Open qualifying, with the top players from 18-hole local qualifiers advancing to the 36-hole sectional round. The top finishers at each section will advance to the U.S. Open, held June 13-16 at Pebble Beach, with the exact number of qualifying spots at each sectional determined by field strength.

Here's a look at the full lineup of sectional qualifying sites, with the U.S. Open less than four months away:

May 20

Bent Tree Country Club and Northwood Club (Dallas, Texas)

May 27

Kuwana Country Club (Mie Prefecture, Japan)

June 3

Walton Heath Golf Club, New and Old Courses (Surrey, England)

RattleSnake Point Golf Club, Copperhead and Sidewinder Courses (Milton, Ontario, Canada)

Streamsong Resort, Black Course (Bowling Green, Fla.)

Hawks Ridge Golf Club (Ball Ground, Ga.)

Woodmont Country Club, North Course (Rockville, Md.)

Century Country Club and Old Oaks Country Club (Purchase, N.Y.)

Brookside Golf & Country Club and Scioto Country Club (Columbus, Ohio)

Springfield Country Club (Springfield, Ohio)

Big Canyon Country Club and Newport Beach Country Club (Newport Beach, Calif.)

Wine Valley Golf Club (Walla Walla, Wash.)