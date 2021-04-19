A year after both of the USGA's national opens were played without spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the governing body announced Monday that it plans to re-open its gates to the general public, albeit on a limited basis, for the U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open in California.

Both major championships will feature a “limited number of fans” who will either have to show proof of vaccination or return a negative COVID-19 test result before arrival.

California residents must show proof that they’ve been vaccinated at least 14 days prior to the championship or have a negative test result. Out-of-state fans, meanwhile, will need to show proof of vaccination before the event. Regardless of vaccination status, face coverings must be worn at all times while on-site.

The U.S. Women’s Open will be held June 3-6 at Olympic Club, while the men’s U.S. Open will be held two weeks later, June 17-20, at Torrey Pines.

"Last year, we missed the energy that fans bring to our U.S. Open championships," said John Bodenhamer, the USGA's senior managing director of championships. "We are grateful to our local and state health and safety officials in California to be in a position to welcome some fans back this year to witness the greatest players in the world contending for these prestigious championships, while working to maintain the health and safety of all involved."

The PGA Tour has contested several events with reduced crowds this year while the Masters Tournament also recently welcomed limited patron attendance. The LPGA, though, has yet to offer general-admission tickets since the tour resumed play last July.