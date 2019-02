The PGA of America will reveal the 2020 U.S. Ryder Cup captain at 9 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Though no official announcement has been made, it’s widely expected that Steve Stricker will get the nod to captain in his native Wisconsin for the matches at Whistling Straits.

The European Ryder Cup team tabbed Padraig Harrington as captain in January.

The Americans are coming off a 17 1/2 to 10 1/2 loss in Paris.