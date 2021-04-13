U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker has lots of options with wildcard picks

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker may have quite the dilemma when it comes to using his six captain’s picks to round out his team.

Because of the truncated 2020 season, six players will automatically qualify for the U.S. team while the remainder of the 12-man squad will be determined at Stricker’s discretion.

Currently, in order, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele hold the qualifying spots. That leaves a host of worthy names from which Stricker must choose.

The matches will be contested at Whistling Straits, Sept. 24-26. Stricker will make his selections after the second FedExCup playoffs event at the end of August.

Here’s a look at where some notable players currently stand:

7. Patrick Reed

8. Tony Finau

9. Webb Simpson

10. Daniel Berger

11. Jordan Spieth

12. Billy Horschel

13. Patrick Cantlay

14. Harris English

15. Scott Scheffler

16. Max Homa

20. Kevin Kisner

22. Kevin Na

23. Will Zalatoris

24. Matt Kuchar

25. Brian Harman