×

U.S. sweeps foursomes to take commanding 5-1 lead after Day 1 of Curtis Cup

Getty Images

ARDMORE, Pa. – Rachel Heck, Rachel Kuehn and Amari Avery each won two matches Friday at Merion Golf Club to help the United States take a 5-1 lead over Great Britain and Ireland in the Curtis Cup.

Heck and Kuehn teamed to beat Hannah Darling and Annabell Fuller, 1 up, in the morning fourball matches. In the afternoon foursomes, Kuehn and Avery topped Caley McGinty and Emily Price, 3 and 2, and Heck and Rose Zhang beat Charlotte Heath and Amelia Williamson, 4 and 2.

Match scoring from the 42nd Curtis Cup

In the morning, Avery and Megha Ganne edged McGinty and Lauren Walsh, 3 and 2.

After another day of fourball and foursomes matches, the amateur event will close Sunday with eight singles matches. The United States leads the series 30-8-3, winning, 12 ½ - 7 ½, last year at Conwy Golf Club in Wales.

Jensen Castle and Latanna Stone also won in the afternoon foursomes for the United States, beating Hannah Darling and Louise Duncan, 5 and 3.

GB&I earned its lone point in the morning when Louise Duncan and Charlotte Heath beat Zhang and Emilia Migliaccio, 2 and 1.

More articles like this

Lauren Walsh, of the Republic of Ireland, tees off on Merion Golf Club's first hole during a practice session for the upcoming 42nd Curtis Cup match. The Wake Forest standout is one of six returning GB&I members from the 2021 competition.
Golf Central

42nd Curtis Cup: Rosters, TV sked, history

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

The 42nd Curtis Cup Match will take place June 10-12, at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania.
Golf Central

Live stream sked for RBC Canadian, ShopRite

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week, as well as Peacock.
Golf Central

National Golf Links set to host '30 Curtis Cup

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

The Curtis Cup's 46th edition will be played on June 7-9, 2030, making it the third USGA championship played at National Golf Links.