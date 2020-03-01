U.S. Women's Open champion's medal to honor late Mickey Wright

The USGA has given a formal name to its U.S. Women’s Open champion’s medal to honor the late Mickey Wright.

Announced on Sunday, the winner of the U.S. Women’s Open will now receive a medal “redesigned with an image of her iconic swing, ensuring that every future champion is forever linked to one of golf’s greatest pioneers and competitors,” the USGA said in a statement.

Each champion has received a medal along with their championship trophy since the beginning of the U.S. Women’s Open in 1953. But now, it has a memorable name. She joins Jack Nicklaus as the only two players to have USGA medals named in their honor.

“Mickey exemplified what it means to be a USGA champion both on and off the course,” Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA, said in a statement. “Naming the U.S. Women’s Open champion’s medal after Mickey, in a milestone anniversary year for the championship, is a fitting way to honor the breadth of her accomplishments and contributions to the game of golf. She embodied what it means to be a U.S. Women’s Open competitor and champion, showing mental toughness, exquisite shot-making and exceptional course management. We are so honored to have had the relationship with her that we did.”

Wright, who died on Feb. 17 at the age of 85 due to a heart attack, has 82 LGPA tour victories, including 13 major championships to her name. Four of those major championship wins came at U.S. Women’s Opens.