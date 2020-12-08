U.S. Women's Open odds: Sei Young Kim tabbed as pre-tournament favorite

The world's second-ranked player is the odds-on favorite entering this week's U.S. Women's Open.

Sei Young Kim, who sits only behind world No. 1 Jin Young Ko in the current Rolex Rankings, is listed by PointsBet Superbook as a 9-to-1 favorite to win the LPGA's final major championship at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.

Kim has won two straight events heading into this week, though the victories came six weeks apart. She won the KPMG Women's PGA in October before capturing the Pelican Women's Championship last month.

Inbee Park, twice a U.S. Women's Open champion, is listed at 11-1, followed by Danielle Kang at 12-1, Brooke Henderson at 16-1 and two players at 18-1, Ko and Hye Jin Choi.

Here is a list of notable odds for this 2020 edition of the U.S. Women's Open:

9/1: Sei Young Kim

11/1: Inbee Park

12/1: Danielle Kang

16/1: Brooke Henderson

18/1: Jin Young Ko, Hye Jin Choi

20/1: Nelly Korda

22/1: So Yeon Ryu, Nasa Hataoka

28/1: Carlota Ciganda, Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee

30/1: Lexi Thompson

40/1: Georgia Hall, Charley Hull, Jeongeun Lee6

50/1: Jennifer Song, Jessica Korda, Ji-Hee Lee, Sung Hyun Park, Hae Ran Ryu

60/1: Anna Nordqvistt, Brittany Altomare, Austin Ernst, Emily Pedersen, Yealimi Noh

66/1: Mel Reid, Carolina Masson, Moriya Jutanugarn, Ayaka Furue

70/1: Angela Stanford, Ariya Jutanugarn, Na Rin An