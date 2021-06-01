U.S. Women's Open odds: Who's the favorite at Olympic Club?

The women's second major of the season gets underway this week with the U.S. Women's Open. Inbee Park is a slight, early favorite at +1100, according to PointsBet Sportsbook, followed closely by world No. 1 Jin Young Ko at +1200.

There isn't much betting support for defending champion A Lim Kim, who won her maiden major at the rescheduled U.S. Women's Open in December. She is listed at +12500.

Here is a look at the notable odds to win this week at Olympic Club:

+1100: Inbee Park

+1200: Jin Young Ko

+1400: Lydia Ko, Sei Young Kim

+1500: So Yeon Ryu

+1600: Hyo Joo Kim, Nelly Korda

+1800: Jessica Korda, Ariya Jutanugarn

+2000: Danielle Kang

+2200: Brooke Henderson, Patty Tavatanakit

+2900: Lexi Thompson, Moriya Jutanugarn, Hannah Green

+3000: Shanshan Feng, Minjee Lee

+4000: Ally Ewing, Amy Yang

+5000: Carlota Ciganda, In Gee Chun

