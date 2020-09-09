USGA adding new facility, making Pinehurst 'anchor U.S. Open site'

The USGA is officially setting up shop in the self-described cradle of American golf.

USGA officials announced Wednesday their plans to open a satellite office on property at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina, and in conjunction pledged to use the No. 2 course to host the U.S. Open five times over the next 27 years.

While USGA headquarters will remain in Liberty Corner, N.J., the new Pinehurst location will include a museum, visitor center and state-of-the-art equipment research and testing facility. The facility, dubbed "Golf House Pinehurst," will include a $25 million investment and is expected to house 50 full-time USGA employees.

USGA CEO Mike Davis shared that the organization expects to break ground on two new buildings near the main Pinehurst clubhouse in Spring 2022 and complete construction sometime in 2023.

"There is no better place for the USGA to plant new roots than the home of American golf," Davis said. "Thanks to the vision of North Carolina, Moore County and Pinehurst leaders, we are taking a bold step forward and forging a long-term commitment that will elevate our championships, foster greater innovation in golf, and ultimately help grow the game."

Pinehurst has a long history of hosting USGA championships, and it has been the backdrop for three prior editions of the U.S. Open: Payne Stewart's memorable win in 1999, Michael Campbell's breakthrough in 2005 and Martin Kaymer's runaway win in 2014. The No. 2 course was already slated to host the 2024 U.S. Open, but Davis confirmed additional dates. Pinehurst will now be considered an "anchor U.S. Open site" in the eyes of the USGA and will also host the event in 2029, 2035, 2041 and 2047.

In conjunction with the announcement, the USGA also committed to bringing some of its other championships to North Carolina "at an increased rate," including the U.S. Women's Open, U.S. Senior Open, U.S. Amateur, U.S. Women's Amateur, U.S. Junior and U.S. Girls' Junior.