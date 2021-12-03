USGA announces 15th national championship to be played at Pinehurst

The U.S. Golf Association is adding a 15th national championship.

The USGA announced Friday that the U.S. Adaptive Open Championship, a new championship that will showcase the world's best golfers with disabilities, will debut next year in Pinehurst, North Carolina. The inaugural championship will be contested July 18-20 on Pinehurst Resort's No. 6 course, which will also host the 2023 edition.

The announcement follows a 2017 pledge by the USGA to establish this championship for the adaptive golf community.

“Since 1895, our championships have provided the world’s best players with an opportunity to showcase their skills on a global stage, compete for a national championship and achieve their dreams,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director, championships. “After years of planning and delays caused by the global pandemic, we are proud to bring that same opportunity to the adaptive golf community through this championship, and to do so at Pinehurst, our second home. We believe this effort will spur participation for golfers with disabilities and hope it inspires others in the industry to make the game and its competitions more welcoming to all.”

The 54-hole, stroke-play championship will include 96 players and open to males and females, either professional or amateur, with either physical impairment, sensory impairment or intellectual impairment, who have a WR4GD Pass and an authorized World Handicap System index. Further eligibility requirements, field composition and other competitive format details will be announced at a later date.

“We’re honored to serve as the site of the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open Championship,” said Tom Pashley, president of Pinehurst Resort and Country Club. “Pinehurst has been home to many storied championships throughout our history, but to witness adaptive golfers competing for this new national championship will surely be among the most memorable. We are grateful to the USGA and the adaptive golf community for this opportunity.”