USGA announces 23 U.S. Women's Open qualifying sites

Pebble Beach will host its first U.S. Women's Open this July, and here is where major hopefuls can attempt to qualify.

The USGA announced Tuesday the 23 sites for their 36-hole qualifiers. The qualifiers will take place between May 9 and June 7 across 17 U.S. states, Canada, Japan and Belgium.

Entry applications open Feb. 15 and close May 3 at 5 p.m. ET. To be eligible, a player must have a handicap index not exceeding 2.4 or be a professional.

“The USGA is excited to bring the U.S. Women’s Open and the world’s greatest female players to Pebble Beach Golf Links, one of America’s iconic and treasured courses,” said John Bodenhamer, the USGA's chief championships officer. “The qualifying process is valued greatly by the USGA and we thank Allied Golf Associations throughout the United States and the international golf community who provide thousands of golfers the opportunity to compete for a place in the championship field.”

Two of the qualifying sites, Starmount Forest Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, and Druid Hills Golf Club in Atlanta, have previously hosted U.S. Women's Opens, the former in 1947 and the latter in 1951.

Birdie Kim, in 2005, is the last player to win the U.S. Women's Open after getting through qualifying.

The USGA accepted a record total of 1,874 entries for the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles.

2023 U.S. Women’s Open Qualifying Sites (26)

Tuesday, May 9 (2)

The Club at Mediterra (South Course), Naples, Fla.

Shannopin C.C., Pittsburgh, Pa.

Monday, May 15 (4)

The Vancouver G.C., Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada

Druid Hills G.C., Atlanta, Ga.

Somerset C.C., Mendota Heights, Minn.

Echo Lake C.C., Westfield, N.J.

Wednesday, May 17 (1)

Belle Haven C.C., Alexandria, Va.

Monday, May 22 (4)

Marin C.C., Novato, Calif.

Valencia (Calif.) C.C.

Bradenton (Fla.) C.C.

Oahu C.C., Honolulu, Hawaii

Wednesday, May 24 (2)

Bellerive C.C., St. Louis, Mo.

Galveston (Texas) C.C.

Thursday, May 25 (1)

Indian Creek G.C. (Creek Course), Carrollton, Texas

Monday, May 29 (2)

Golf Club de Naxhelet, Wanze, Belgium

Boso C.C. (East/West Courses), Chiba Prefecture, Japan

Tuesday, May 30 (1)

Gainey Ranch G.C., Scottsdale, Ariz.

Wednesday, May 31 (2)

Starmount Forest C.C., Greensboro, N.C.

Ohio State University G.C. (Scarlet Course), Columbus, Ohio

Thursday, June 1 (1)

CommonGround Golf Course, Aurora, Colo.

Monday, June 5 (3)

Rancho Santa Fe (Calif.) G.C.

The Peninsula G. & C.C., San Mateo, Calif.

OGA Golf Course, Woodburn, Ore.

Wednesday, June 7 (3)