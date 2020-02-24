USGA announces final qualifying sites for U.S. Open

The road to Winged Foot is officially mapped out.

The USGA announced Monday the list of 12 final qualifying sites, the venues whereby approximately half the field will punch their ticket to this summer's U.S. Open. After conducting 109 local, 18-hole qualifiers from late April to early May, the USGA will turn their attention to a dozen 36-hole qualifiers held across four different countries.

Several final (previously sectional) qualifying sites are familiar, and for the second year in a row there will be a qualifier held in Canada ahead of the RBC Canadian Open. But two courses are hosting final qualifiers for the first time: Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Oregon and The Club at Admiral's Cove in Florida.

Entry into the U.S. Open is open until April 22 for any professional or amateur with a handicap index of 1.4 or lower. Steve Jones (1996), Michael Campbell (2005) and Lucas Glover (2009) all won the U.S. Open after advancing out of a qualifier, while Orville Moody (1969) remains the last player to win after advancing through both rounds of qualifying.

The U.S. Open will be held June 18-21 in Mamaroneck, N.Y., as Winged Foot hosts for the first time since 2006. Here's a look at the roster of final qualifying sites this year, with specific allocations of available spots not made until the day of each qualifier:

Monday, May 18

Lakewood CC & Royal Oaks CC (Dallas, Texas)

Monday, May 25

Minagi Golf Club (Hyogo Prefecture, Japan)

Monday, June 8

Walton Heath GC (New & Old Courses) (Surrey, England)

RattleSnake Point GC (CopperHead Course) (Milton, Ontario, Canada)

Lake Merced GC & The Olympic Club (Ocean Course) (Daly City, Calif.)

The Club at Admiral's Cove (North & West Courses) (Jupiter, Fla.)

Ansley GC (Settindown Creek Course) (Roswell, Ga.)

Woodmont CC (North Course) (Rockville, Md.)

Century CC & Old Oaks CC (Purchase, N.Y.)

Brookside CC & The Lakes CC (Columbus, Ohio)

Springfield CC (Springfield, Ohio)

Pumpkin Ridge GC (Witch Hollow Course) (North Plains, Ore.)