The USGA backtracked Tuesday on its prior statement that Justin Thomas had canceled every meeting about the new Rules of Golf.

In a tweet from the USGA communications department, the organization said Thomas did not in fact “avoid a discussion with the USGA nor cancel any meetings.”

“We value his and all players’ opinions and are committed to a productive dialogue as the golf world adjusts to the modernized rules,” the USGA said.

That contradicts what the USGA had said Saturday, when it singled out Thomas in a tweet, saying: “We need to talk. You’ve cancelled every meeting we’ve planned with you, but we are reaching out again. ... We’d love nothing more than to give you a seat.”

The USGA’s tweet on Tuesday suggests that some of the organization’s representatives had a “more direct conversation” with Thomas this week. The world No. 4 is not playing in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.