USGA to bring back qualifying for U.S. Women's Open

The USGA revealed plans Tuesday to bring back qualifying for this year's U.S. Women’s Open.

Those qualifying opportunities were canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s 36-hole play-in events will be held at 22 courses between April 26 and May 13. Still to be determined is whether the USGA will be able to conduct international qualifying, which typically has been held in England, Japan, China and Korea.

The U.S. Women’s Open will be staged June 3-6 at Olympic Club in San Francisco. A Lim Kim is the defending champion, having won her first major in December at Champions Golf Club.

“Last year was a difficult one in many respects, and the decision to cancel qualifying did not come easily,” said USGA senior managing director of championships John Bodenhamer. “We are thankful to be able to safely bring back qualifying and the openness that embodies all of our championships in 2021.”

Here’s a list of the qualifying sites:

Monday, April 26:

Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon (Champions Course), Beaumont, Calif.

Half Moon Bay (Calif.) Golf Links (Old Course)

Oceanside Country Club, Ormond Beach, Fla.

OGA Golf Course, Woodburn, Ore.

Tuesday, April 27:

Belle Haven Country Club, Alexandria, Va.

Wednesday, April 28:

Old Hickory Golf Club, St. Louis, Mo.

Thursday, April 29:

Kishwaukee Country Club, Dekalb, Ill.

Monday, May 3:

Brentwood Country Club, Los Angeles, Calif.

Marin Country Club, Novato, Calif.

Bradenton (Fla.) Country Club

Druid Hills Golf Club, Atlanta, Ga.

Somerset Country Club, Mendota Heights, Minn.

Tuesday, May 4:

Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C.

Shannopin Country Club, Pittsburgh, Pa.

The Clubs at Houston Oaks, Hockley, Texas

Wednesday, May 5:

Dedham (Mass.) Country & Polo Club

Monday, May 10:

The Ranch Country Club, Westminster, Colo.

Oahu Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii

Spring Lake Golf Club, Spring Lake, N.J.

Oakmont Country Club, Corinth, Texas

Tuesday, May 11:

Banyan Cay Resort & Golf Club, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Thursday, May 13:

Superstition Mountain Golf Club, Gold Canyon, Ariz.