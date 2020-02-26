USGA releases U.S. Women's Open qualifying sites, monitoring coronavirus

The USGA released Wednesday the 25 qualifying sites for the 2020 U.S. Women's Open.

The 36-hole qualifiers will be held between April 21 and May 14. Of the 25 sites, 21 will be played in the U.S., while England, China, Japan and South Korea will also host qualifiers.

As of now, the three Asian qualifiers remain on schedule despite ongoing concerns about the coronavirus. The host courses and dates for those events are: Dream Park Country Club, Incheon, Korea (April 23); Ohtone Country Club, Ibaraki Pref., Japan (April 27); Shanghai Lake Malaren Golf Club, Shanghai, China (April 29).

“The USGA is actively monitoring the situation in China as it pertains to the coronavirus to ensure the health and safety of our competitors and officials," said Julia Pine, USGA's senior manager of Women's Championship Communications. "Any changes to the qualifying schedule will be communicated as soon as possible."

The U.S. Women's Open will take place June 4-7 at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.

Here's the complete qualifying schedule:

Tuesday, April 21

Meridian Valley Country Club, Kent, Wash.

Thursday, April 23

Dream Park Country Club, Incheon, Korea

Canyon Creek Country Club, Richardson, Texas

Monday, April 27

Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon, Beaumont, Calif.

North Ridge Country Club, Fair Oaks, Calif.

Foxhills C.C. & Resort (Longcross Course), Chertsey, England

Village Links of Glen Ellyn (Ill.)

Ohtone Country Club, Ibaraki Pref., Japan

Tuesday, April 28

The Clubs at Houston Oaks, Hockley, Texas

Wednesday, April 29

Shanghai Lake Malaren Golf Club, Shanghai, China

Friday, May 1

Sugar Mill Country Club, New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

Monday, May 4

Marin Country Club, Novato, Calif.

Riverdale Dunes Golf Course, Brighton, Colo.

Bradenton (Fla.) Country Club

The Falls Club of The Palm Beaches, Lake Worth, Fla.

Dunwoody (Ga.) Country Club

Oahu Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii

North Oaks (Minn.) Golf Club

Spring Lake (N.J.) Golf Club

Tuesday, May 5

Gaston Country Club, Gastonia, N.C.

Shannopin Country Club, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Wednesday, May 6

Soule Park Golf Club, Ojai, Calif.

Dedham (Mass.) Country & Polo Club

Tuesday, May 12

Belle Haven Country Club, Alexandria, Va.

Thursday, May 14

Briarwood Country Club, Phoenix, Ariz.