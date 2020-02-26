USGA releases U.S. Women's Open qualifying sites, monitoring coronavirus

The USGA released Wednesday the 25 qualifying sites for the 2020 U.S. Women's Open.
The 36-hole qualifiers will be held between April 21 and May 14. Of the 25 sites, 21 will be played in the U.S., while England, China, Japan and South Korea will also host qualifiers.
As of now, the three Asian qualifiers remain on schedule despite ongoing concerns about the coronavirus. The host courses and dates for those events are: Dream Park Country Club, Incheon, Korea (April 23); Ohtone Country Club, Ibaraki Pref., Japan (April 27); Shanghai Lake Malaren Golf Club, Shanghai, China (April 29).
“The USGA is actively monitoring the situation in China as it pertains to the coronavirus to ensure the health and safety of our competitors and officials," said Julia Pine, USGA's senior manager of Women's Championship Communications. "Any changes to the qualifying schedule will be communicated as soon as possible."
The U.S. Women's Open will take place June 4-7 at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.
Here's the complete qualifying schedule:
Tuesday, April 21
Meridian Valley Country Club, Kent, Wash.
Thursday, April 23
Dream Park Country Club, Incheon, Korea
Canyon Creek Country Club, Richardson, Texas
Monday, April 27
Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon, Beaumont, Calif.
North Ridge Country Club, Fair Oaks, Calif.
Foxhills C.C. & Resort (Longcross Course), Chertsey, England
Village Links of Glen Ellyn (Ill.)
Ohtone Country Club, Ibaraki Pref., Japan
Tuesday, April 28
The Clubs at Houston Oaks, Hockley, Texas
Wednesday, April 29
Shanghai Lake Malaren Golf Club, Shanghai, China
Friday, May 1
Sugar Mill Country Club, New Smyrna Beach, Fla.
Monday, May 4
Marin Country Club, Novato, Calif.
Riverdale Dunes Golf Course, Brighton, Colo.
Bradenton (Fla.) Country Club
The Falls Club of The Palm Beaches, Lake Worth, Fla.
Dunwoody (Ga.) Country Club
Oahu Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii
North Oaks (Minn.) Golf Club
Spring Lake (N.J.) Golf Club
Tuesday, May 5
Gaston Country Club, Gastonia, N.C.
Shannopin Country Club, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Wednesday, May 6
Soule Park Golf Club, Ojai, Calif.
Dedham (Mass.) Country & Polo Club
Tuesday, May 12
Belle Haven Country Club, Alexandria, Va.
Thursday, May 14
Briarwood Country Club, Phoenix, Ariz.