USGA tabs Winged Foot for its seventh U.S. Open, in 2028

For the seventh time, the U.S. Open will head to Winged Foot in 2028.

The USGA made the announcement Monday as Winged Foot’s West Course, the 1923 A.W. Tillinghast gem located in Mamaroneck, New York, is set to match Baltusrol as the second-most visited host site in the championship’s history, behind only Oakmont (nine).

Bobby Jones won the first U.S. Open at Winged Foot, in 1929, when he beat Al Espinosa in a 36-hole playoff by 23 shots. The most recent U.S. Open at Winged Foot took place in the fall of 2020 with Bryson DeChambeau bombing and gouging his way to a six-shot victory in the pandemic-rescheduled championship.

Billy Casper (1959), Hale Irwin (174), Fuzzy Zoeller (1984) and Geoff Ogilvy (2006) also can claim U.S. Open titles at Winged Foot.

The West Course was restored by Gil Hanse in 2018.

“Winged Foot has provided the backdrop for some of the most dramatic moments in the history of our sport, with many of golf’s legendary champions being crowned on the club’s iconic West Course,” said John Bodenhamer, the USGA’s chief championships officer. “We strive to provide players with the greatest stages on which to compete for a national championship, and there are a few stages as grand as Winged Foot.”

With Winged Foot slotting in for 2028, that leaves the next six U.S. Open sites spoken for, starting with The Los Angeles Country Club this summer and followed by Pinehurst No. 2 (2024), Oakmont (2025), Shinnecock Hills (2026) and Pebble Beach (2027).

The next open slot is 2031, a year afte Merion returns to hosting for the first time since 2013.

Pinehurst, Oakmont and Pebble have previously been designated as “anchor sites” for the USGA with 13 total U.S. Opens slated for the three courses from now through 2049. The furthest out a U.S. Open has been matched with a club is the 2051 championship, which will be held at Oakland Hills, another Hanse restoration.