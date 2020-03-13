USGA: 'We have not made any decisions' on championships

Getty Images

As the golf world comes to a standstill with the cancellation of The Players Championship and other tournaments across the world because of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Open and other USGA championships remain on schedule.

The USGA released a statement Friday morning, saying it had "not made any decisions" regarding its championships, which begin in late April and run through September. That includes the U.S. Open, which is scheduled for June 18-21 at Winged Foot.

"We have stablished an internal task force and are communicating on a regular basis with our peers in the golf community and the broader sports world as information on this evolving issue continues to be shared" but had yet," the statement said. "Our leadership continues to follow current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization and will remain vigilant in working with local and state authorities to monitor the virus and its implications for the entire USGA community. ... We will take action in the event there are direct impacts to our people or our championships, including our qualifiers."

Hoggard: Monahan looks the way all of us feel

The Masters, PGA of America and R&A have yet to release updated statements following mass cancellation or suspension of worldwide sporting events and leagues in the past two days, including the NBA, March Madness and other NCAA championships, MLB Spring Training and the English Premier League.

