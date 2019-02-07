This Utah Jazz fan might be the most clutch putter we’ve ever seen.

In front of thousands of basketball fans, Andrew Andreasen got the chance to make a series of putts to win a cash reward on the court at halftime.

The first putt was worth $100, but by the end, the last putt was worth $5,000. His grand total winnings? $8,850.

Andrew is a special education teacher and the head girls golf coach at Clearfield High School in Utah. He’s also a few thousand dollars richer.

Worth noting: He kept the flagstick in. *shrug*