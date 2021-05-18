Vaccinated Tour players no longer required to wear masks indoors or outdoors

The PGA Tour has made a new round of adjustments to its health and safety protocols that will keep the circuit’s policy in line with evolving guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC announced last week that fully vaccinated people would no longer be required to wear a face mask or stay socially distanced in most settings.

To keep in line with those guidelines, the Tour informed players Tuesday via a memo that if they are fully vaccinated they will no longer be required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors. Unvaccinated players will be required to wear a mask indoors but not outdoors, unless they’re unable to socially distance.

The new policy begins at next week’s Charles Schwab Challenge.

The Tour also informed players that spouses or significant others would be allowed inside the “bubble,” which means they would be able to eat in player dinning for the first time since the Tour restarted last June.

Spouses/significant others will undergo onsite testing for COVID-19 unless they are fully vaccinated.