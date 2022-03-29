×

Valero Texas Open odds: Jordan Spieth not the favorite to defend title

Jordan Spieth
Getty Images

Jordan Spieth might be the defending champion of the Valero Texas Open, but he's not the favorite to win this week in San Antonio, Texas. That distinction belongs to Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy is listed by PointsBet Sportsbook at +800, with Spieth a distant second at +1400. Other notables include Hideki Matsuyama, who will defend his Masters title next week, at +1800; Corey Conners, who finished third at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, also at +1800; and Bryson DeChambeau, who is playing his first stroke-play event since returning from injury, at +2800.

Here is a list of the top odds for this week's Valero Texas Open:

  • +800: Rory McIlroy
  • +1400: Jordan Spieth
  • +1800: Hideki Matsuyama
  • +1800: Corey Conners
  • +2000: Abraham Ancer
  • +2800: Bryson DeChambeau
  • +3000: Chris Kirk
  • +3300: Adam Hadwin
  • +3500: Maverick McNealy
  • +4000: Keegan Bradley
  • +4000: Tony Finau
  • +5000: Davis Riley
  • +5000: Jason Day
  • +5000: Jhonattan Vegas
  • +5000: Kevin Streelman

