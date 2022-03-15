Valspar odds: Justin Thomas favored over Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa

While many of the world's best are taking a break after a long week at The Players Championship, the field remains strong for the Valspar Championship.

And that field is highlighted by betting favorite Justin Thomas.

Thomas is listed by PointsBet Sportsbook at +1000, just ahead of Viktor Hovland (+1100) and Collin Morikawa (+1200). Dustin Johnson (+1400), Xander Schauffele (+1800), Louis Oosthuizen (+2000) and Shane Lowry (+2000) will also compete.

This will mark Thomas' fifth trip to Innisbrook, where he owns three finishes of T-18 or better and one missed cut, in 2017. He tied for 13th last year in his first Valspar start in four years. Thomas is also coming off a T-33 finish at TPC Sawgrass, his worst Tour finish since last summer's Open Championship, where he was T-40.

During that span, Thomas has six top-6 finishes but no wins.

Here is a list of notable odds for this week's Valspar:

+1000: Justin Thomas

+1100: Viktor Hovland

+1200: Collin Morikawa

+1400: Dustin Johnson

+1800: Xander Schauffele

+2000: Louis Oosthuizen, Shane Lowry

+2200: Sam Burns, Tyrrell Hatton

+2500: Matt Fitzpatrick

+2800: Brooks Koepka

+3000: Abraham Ancer

+3500: Jason Kokrak

+4000: Keegan Bradley, Tommy Fleetwood

+5000: Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Webb Simpson

