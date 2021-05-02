Valspar payout: Sam Burns' first win includes big payday

Here are the purse and FedExCup points breakdowns for winner Sam Burns and the rest of the players who made the cut at the 2021 Valspar Championship:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($) 1 Sam Burns 500 1,242,000 2 Keegan Bradley 300 752,100 3 Viktor Hovland 163 407,100 3 Cameron Tringale 163 407,100 5 Abraham Ancer 110 282,900 6 Max Homa 95 241,500 6 Vaughn Taylor 95 241,500 8 Troy Merritt 80 201,825 8 Joaquin Niemann 80 201,825 8 Louis Oosthuizen 80 201,825 11 Brandt Snedeker 68 167,325 11 Camilo Villegas 68 167,325 13 Bronson Burgoon 55 127,305 13 Jason Kokrak 55 127,305 13 Hank Lebioda 55 127,305 13 Justin Thomas 55 127,305 13 Bubba Watson 55 127,305 18 Charley Hoffman 47 98,325 18 Ted Potter, Jr. 47 98,325 18 Adam Schenk 47 98,325 21 Paul Casey 37 65,291 21 Corey Conners 37 65,291 21 Russell Knox 37 65,291 21 Danny Lee 37 65,291 21 Matthew NeSmith 37 65,291 21 Alex Noren 37 65,291 21 Ian Poulter 37 65,291 21 Charl Schwartzel 37 65,291 29 Michael Gligic 23 40,572 29 Sungjae Im 23 40,572 29 Zach Johnson 23 40,572 29 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 23 40,572 29 Kevin Na 23 40,572 29 Pat Perez 23 40,572 29 Scottie Scheffler 23 40,572 29 Scott Stallings 23 40,572 29 Jimmy Walker 23 40,572 29 Vincent Whaley 23 40,572 39 Scott Brown 13 25,875 39 Tyler Duncan 13 25,875 39 Beau Hossler 13 25,875 39 Charles Howell III 13 25,875 39 Denny McCarthy 13 25,875 39 Ryan Moore 13 25,875 39 Doc Redman 13 25,875 39 Kyle Stanley 13 25,875 39 Bo Van Pelt 13 25,875 48 Wesley Bryan 8 17,687 48 Lucas Glover 8 17,687 48 Dustin Johnson 8 17,687 48 Tom Lewis 8 17,687 48 Henrik Norlander 8 17,687 48 Jhonattan Vegas 8 17,687 54 Luke Donald 6 16,215 54 Branden Grace 6 16,215 54 J.T. Poston 6 16,215 57 Jason Dufner 5 15,801 57 Kramer Hickok 5 15,801 57 Peter Uihlein 5 15,801 60 Wyndham Clark 5 15,387 60 Brandon Hagy 5 15,387 60 Patton Kizzire 5 15,387 63 Joseph Bramlett 4 14,904 63 Chase Koepka 0 14,904 63 Ryan Palmer 4 14,904 63 Henrik Stenson 4 14,904 67 Byeong Hun An 4 14,559 68 J.B. Holmes 3 14,421 69 Keith Mitchell 3 14,283