Valspar payout: Sam Burns' first win includes big payday

Getty Images

Here are the purse and FedExCup points breakdowns for winner Sam Burns and the rest of the players who made the cut at the 2021 Valspar Championship:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($)
1 Sam Burns 500 1,242,000
2 Keegan Bradley 300 752,100
3 Viktor Hovland 163 407,100
3 Cameron Tringale 163 407,100
5 Abraham Ancer 110 282,900
6 Max Homa 95 241,500
6 Vaughn Taylor 95 241,500
8 Troy Merritt 80 201,825
8 Joaquin Niemann 80 201,825
8 Louis Oosthuizen 80 201,825
11 Brandt Snedeker 68 167,325
11 Camilo Villegas 68 167,325
13 Bronson Burgoon 55 127,305
13 Jason Kokrak 55 127,305
13 Hank Lebioda 55 127,305
13 Justin Thomas 55 127,305
13 Bubba Watson 55 127,305
18 Charley Hoffman 47 98,325
18 Ted Potter, Jr. 47 98,325
18 Adam Schenk 47 98,325
21 Paul Casey 37 65,291
21 Corey Conners 37 65,291
21 Russell Knox 37 65,291
21 Danny Lee 37 65,291
21 Matthew NeSmith 37 65,291
21 Alex Noren 37 65,291
21 Ian Poulter 37 65,291
21 Charl Schwartzel 37 65,291
29 Michael Gligic 23 40,572
29 Sungjae Im 23 40,572
29 Zach Johnson 23 40,572
29 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 23 40,572
29 Kevin Na 23 40,572
29 Pat Perez 23 40,572
29 Scottie Scheffler 23 40,572
29 Scott Stallings 23 40,572
29 Jimmy Walker 23 40,572
29 Vincent Whaley 23 40,572
39 Scott Brown 13 25,875
39 Tyler Duncan 13 25,875
39 Beau Hossler 13 25,875
39 Charles Howell III 13 25,875
39 Denny McCarthy 13 25,875
39 Ryan Moore 13 25,875
39 Doc Redman 13 25,875
39 Kyle Stanley 13 25,875
39 Bo Van Pelt 13 25,875
48 Wesley Bryan 8 17,687
48 Lucas Glover 8 17,687
48 Dustin Johnson 8 17,687
48 Tom Lewis 8 17,687
48 Henrik Norlander 8 17,687
48 Jhonattan Vegas 8 17,687
54 Luke Donald 6 16,215
54 Branden Grace 6 16,215
54 J.T. Poston 6 16,215
57 Jason Dufner 5 15,801
57 Kramer Hickok 5 15,801
57 Peter Uihlein 5 15,801
60 Wyndham Clark 5 15,387
60 Brandon Hagy 5 15,387
60 Patton Kizzire 5 15,387
63 Joseph Bramlett 4 14,904
63 Chase Koepka 0 14,904
63 Ryan Palmer 4 14,904
63 Henrik Stenson 4 14,904
67 Byeong Hun An 4 14,559
68 J.B. Holmes 3 14,421
69 Keith Mitchell 3 14,283

More articles like this
Golf Central

Burns earns first PGA Tour win at Valspar Champ.

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Sam Burns earned his first PGA Tour win in his 76th career start Sunday at the Valspar Championship.
News & Opinion

Homa (66) just one back of Valspar co-leaders

BY Associated Press  — 

Max Homa closed the gap on co-leaders Keegan Bradley and Sam Burns on Saturday at the Valspar Championship.
News & Opinion

Burns (63) ties Bradley for Valspar lead

BY Associated Press  — 

Sam Burns shot 8-under 63 Friday to grab a share of the 36-hole lead with Keegan Bradley at the Valspar Championship.