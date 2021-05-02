Valspar payout: Sam Burns' first win includes big payday

Here are the purse and FedExCup points breakdowns for winner Sam Burns and the rest of the players who made the cut at the 2021 Valspar Championship:
|Finish
|Player
|FedEx
|Earnings ($)
|1
|Sam Burns
|500
|1,242,000
|2
|Keegan Bradley
|300
|752,100
|3
|Viktor Hovland
|163
|407,100
|3
|Cameron Tringale
|163
|407,100
|5
|Abraham Ancer
|110
|282,900
|6
|Max Homa
|95
|241,500
|6
|Vaughn Taylor
|95
|241,500
|8
|Troy Merritt
|80
|201,825
|8
|Joaquin Niemann
|80
|201,825
|8
|Louis Oosthuizen
|80
|201,825
|11
|Brandt Snedeker
|68
|167,325
|11
|Camilo Villegas
|68
|167,325
|13
|Bronson Burgoon
|55
|127,305
|13
|Jason Kokrak
|55
|127,305
|13
|Hank Lebioda
|55
|127,305
|13
|Justin Thomas
|55
|127,305
|13
|Bubba Watson
|55
|127,305
|18
|Charley Hoffman
|47
|98,325
|18
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|47
|98,325
|18
|Adam Schenk
|47
|98,325
|21
|Paul Casey
|37
|65,291
|21
|Corey Conners
|37
|65,291
|21
|Russell Knox
|37
|65,291
|21
|Danny Lee
|37
|65,291
|21
|Matthew NeSmith
|37
|65,291
|21
|Alex Noren
|37
|65,291
|21
|Ian Poulter
|37
|65,291
|21
|Charl Schwartzel
|37
|65,291
|29
|Michael Gligic
|23
|40,572
|29
|Sungjae Im
|23
|40,572
|29
|Zach Johnson
|23
|40,572
|29
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|23
|40,572
|29
|Kevin Na
|23
|40,572
|29
|Pat Perez
|23
|40,572
|29
|Scottie Scheffler
|23
|40,572
|29
|Scott Stallings
|23
|40,572
|29
|Jimmy Walker
|23
|40,572
|29
|Vincent Whaley
|23
|40,572
|39
|Scott Brown
|13
|25,875
|39
|Tyler Duncan
|13
|25,875
|39
|Beau Hossler
|13
|25,875
|39
|Charles Howell III
|13
|25,875
|39
|Denny McCarthy
|13
|25,875
|39
|Ryan Moore
|13
|25,875
|39
|Doc Redman
|13
|25,875
|39
|Kyle Stanley
|13
|25,875
|39
|Bo Van Pelt
|13
|25,875
|48
|Wesley Bryan
|8
|17,687
|48
|Lucas Glover
|8
|17,687
|48
|Dustin Johnson
|8
|17,687
|48
|Tom Lewis
|8
|17,687
|48
|Henrik Norlander
|8
|17,687
|48
|Jhonattan Vegas
|8
|17,687
|54
|Luke Donald
|6
|16,215
|54
|Branden Grace
|6
|16,215
|54
|J.T. Poston
|6
|16,215
|57
|Jason Dufner
|5
|15,801
|57
|Kramer Hickok
|5
|15,801
|57
|Peter Uihlein
|5
|15,801
|60
|Wyndham Clark
|5
|15,387
|60
|Brandon Hagy
|5
|15,387
|60
|Patton Kizzire
|5
|15,387
|63
|Joseph Bramlett
|4
|14,904
|63
|Chase Koepka
|0
|14,904
|63
|Ryan Palmer
|4
|14,904
|63
|Henrik Stenson
|4
|14,904
|67
|Byeong Hun An
|4
|14,559
|68
|J.B. Holmes
|3
|14,421
|69
|Keith Mitchell
|3
|14,283