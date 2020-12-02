Veteran caddie John Wood is putting down the bag and picking up a microphone.

Wood, who has most notably looped for Matt Kuchar, Hunter Mahan and Mark Calcavecchia, has joined the NBC Sports broadcast team as an on-course reporter, beginning at the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be joining the incredible team at Golf Channel and NBC,” Wood said in a press release. “They’ve set the standard in golf coverage, and I hope to bring an interesting perspective to their incredible production.”

Wood worked as an on-course reporter in 2015 at the RSM Classic. He’ll join another former caddie, Jim “Bones” Mackay, on the ground for Golf Channel telecasts and select golf broadcasts on NBC. He’ll debut at Kapalua, on Jan. 7-10.

Wood has caddied in Ryder and Presidents cups and was on the bag for Kuchar’s bronze-medal-winning performance at the 2016 Olympics. Wood, who split with Kuchar this summer, most recently worked with Cameron Champ.