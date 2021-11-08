Vidanta Vallarta to host PGA Tour's Mexico Open in 2022

Vidanta Vallarta will host the PGA Tour’s Mexico Open in 2022.

The event, which will appear on the PGA Tour schedule for the first time, will be held April 28 to May 1 in Vallarta, Mexico.

It’ll be a 132-man field, including 12 sponsor exemptions and at least four players from Latin America. The purse will be $7.3 million and feature a full FedExCup allotment.

The Mexico Open dates to 1944 and is considered the country’s national championship.

Carlos Ortiz and Abe Ancer were part of the group that announced the host site on Monday. Last year’s winner at the Houston Open, Ortiz was coming off a runner-up finish in Mayakoba. Ancer is fresh off a breakout season that included his first PGA Tour victory, a World Golf Championship event.