Vidanta Vallarta to host PGA Tour's Mexico Open in 2022

Getty Images

Vidanta Vallarta will host the PGA Tour’s Mexico Open in 2022.

The event, which will appear on the PGA Tour schedule for the first time, will be held April 28 to May 1 in Vallarta, Mexico.

It’ll be a 132-man field, including 12 sponsor exemptions and at least four players from Latin America. The purse will be $7.3 million and feature a full FedExCup allotment.

The Mexico Open dates to 1944 and is considered the country’s national championship.

Carlos Ortiz and Abe Ancer were part of the group that announced the host site on Monday. Last year’s winner at the Houston Open, Ortiz was coming off a runner-up finish in Mayakoba. Ancer is fresh off a breakout season that included his first PGA Tour victory, a World Golf Championship event.

Golf Central

Field announced for Norman's QBE Shootout

BY Max Schreiber  — 

The event on Dec. 8-12 will include 24 players who have accumulated 109 career PGA Tour wins and 11 LPGA victories.
News & Opinion

10 predictions for the new PGA Tour season

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

This week’s Fortinet Championship kicks off the 2021-22 PGA Tour season, which means it’s time for 10 semi-bold predictions.
Golf Central

Super-sized: Revisiting the Tour's 14 playoffs

BY Max Schreiber  — 

There were 14 playoffs during the PGA Tour's super season, with extra holes, extra players and extra days.