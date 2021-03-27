Video: Shoal Creek suffers significant damage in deadly Southern storms

Deadly storms ripped through the South this week, killing five in Alabama and one in Georgia. Among the destruction was Shoal Creek, one of country's top private courses and host to major championships, located southeast of Birmingham, Alabama.

The course, designed by Jack Nicklaus, was opened in 1977. It has hosted the PGA Championship (1984, 1990), U.S. Amateur (1986) and the U.S. Women's Open (2018), among other significant events.

Damage to the course and to the Shoal Creek community can be seen in the footage below: