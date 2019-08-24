Just 18 holes stand between Viktor Hovland and a PGA Tour card.

The 21-year-old Oklahoma State product fired a 7-under 64 Saturday at the Albertsons Boise Open to take a one-shot lead into Sunday’s final round of the second of three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events.

"It could be my first professional victory, and that's always something special," Hovland told reporters.

A win by the talented Norwegian, who made seven birdies to climb to 15 under, would move him to No. 1 on the Finals points list. The top 25 on that list after next week’s KFT Championship earn Tour status for next season, so Hovland, T-10 entering the week, could secure his card even without a win.

Hovland earned special temporary membership this season on the PGA Tour, and though he fell short of earning his card this summeer like peers – and Tour winners – Matthew Wolff and Collin Morikawa, he did secure enough points to qualify for the Finals.

"It's been a crazy journey so far, and I've only been a professional golfer for a couple months," Hovland said. "Seeing what Collin and Matt have donee, hopefully I can try to catch them. Looking back, I don't think anyone could've really expected that to have happened, but it's a lot of fun, and I'll have a lot of fun playing tomorrow. ... Whatever happens, happens."

Rob Oppenheim and Bronson Burgoon, two players looking to retain Tour status, are tied for second at 14 under, a shot back of Hovland. Hank Lebioda and Tyler Duncan, each in the same boat, are another shot behind in a share of fourth along with Ryan Brehm, who was among the 25 players to earn their cards via the regular season.