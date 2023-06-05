Viktor Hovland caddies for friend less than 24 hours after Memorial win

It's hard not to like Viktor Hovland, but if you're still trying to avoid the Hovi express, we've got one more reason why you should hop on board.

The 25-year-old Norwegian star is as charismatic as he is good at golf, which is very, as exhibited by his four PGA Tour wins, including Sunday's at the Memorial, but he's also humble.

In the aftermath of his playoff win against Denny McCarthy, Hovland joked with tournament host Jack Nicklaus and wife, Barbara, on numerous occasions, including calling Jack "the worst" while Barbara agreed – "Oh, he's terrible." Then, apparently Hovland had some cocktails (per his convo with Jack), went to sleep and woke up nice and early to caddie for his friend playing in the U.S. Open final qualifying in Columbus, Ohio.

You read that right: less than 24 hours after winning $3.6 million at Jack's Place, ascending to No. 5 in the world and, undoubtedly, celebrating at least a little, Hovland held true to his commitment and showed up to caddie for his former Oklahoma State teammate and roomie, Zach Bauchou.

It's called Golf's Longest Day for a reason: it's a daunting 36-hole qualifier at Lakes Golf & Country Club and Brookside Golf & Country Club. To make it even tougher, 103 players are vying for just 11 spots.

No matter what happens, Hovland will make his fifth appearance in the U.S. Open next week. After finishing top 7 in his last three major appearances, one would think a little good karma could go a long way in helping the young star snag his first major title.