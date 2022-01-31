Viktor Hovland reaches new heights in Official World Golf Ranking

Viktor Hovland has reached new heights in the Official World Golf Ranking.

After beating Richard Bland in a playoff and capturing the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday morning, Hovland moved up to No. 3 in the latest world rankings, just behind his former college opponent Collin Morikawa and world No. 1 Jon Rahm.

Hovland was previously ranked fifth before bumping Patrick Cantlay to fourth and Dustin Johnson to fifth. Rory McIlroy, who was solo third in Dubai, jumped two spots to sixth, while Justin Thomas slid to seventh and Xander Schauffele to eighth.

As for Bland, he is now on the cusp of multiple major berths, as his runner-up finish moved him to a career-best No. 53, up from No. 80. Luke List, winner of the Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday, improved 95 spots to No. 56, though his playoff victory over Will Zalatoris secures him spots in the Masters and PGA Championship.

Other notable jumps include Jason Day going from No. 129 to No. 83, Sam Horsfield rising from No. 104 to No. 82 and Aaron Rai moving to No. 92 from No. 114.