Vokey SM8 wedges designed for more feel, stability

Clubs: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 Wedges

What’s new: The Progressive Center of Gravity design, introduced in the SM6, has been improved yet again. The center of gravity is moved forward to a position that hovers in front of the wedge face, which makes the clubface want to stay square. This improves distance and trajectory control, as well as feel and stability.

What Bob Vokey says: “When Kevin Tassistro (Director of Wedge R&D) brings me new prototypes, he knows I won’t have feedback until I’ve watched tour players hit them. The proof is in their results and their reactions. That’s been my validation process from Day 1. The first time I had guys hit SM8 was on the range at Riviera. I always listen to the sound they’re making at impact, and it was phenomenal. ‘Solid but soft’ was how they described it. They loved it. That means they’re getting the proper feedback that you need to execute every type of wedge shot, whether you’re in the fairway, in a bunker or around the green. They also talked a lot about the flight. It’s in a better window, it’s more consistent, and they have more control of it. Overall, guys just kept telling me how easy it was to hit every type of shot they wanted to hit. They just felt like they were getting more of out of the wedge – and that’s because Kevin and his team were able to push that CG forward out in front of the face, to a place we never would have imagined 20 years ago.”

Price and specs: $159; available in four finishes – Tour Chrome, Brushed Steel, Jet Black and Raw (custom order only).

Availability: The wedges debuted on the PGA Tour at the RSM Classic last November and the European Tour last week in Abu Dhabi. As for the public, pre-orders begin Feb. 11 on vokey.com and clubs will begin arriving in pro shops March 6.