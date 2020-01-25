Vying for first LPGA title, Sagstrom (67) maintains lead at Gainbridge LPGA

Getty Images

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Madelene Sagstrom shot a 5-under 67 on Saturday in the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio to take a two-stroke lead into the final round.

Seeking her first LPGA Tour victory, Sagstrom birdied four of the first eight holes and also birdied the par-4 15th in a bogey-free round. The 27-year-old Swede had a 15-under 201 total. She opened with a 72, then shot a 62 on Friday to take the lead.

Nasa Hataoka of Japan was second after 67.

Full-field scores from the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio

Danielle Kang and Sei Young Kim were 12 under. Kang had a 65, and Kim shot 67.

Celine Boutier (67) and Cydney Clanton (69) were 11 under.

The tournament is the first official event in Boca Raton since the 1989 Oldsmobile LPGA Classic.

Hometown player Jaye Marie Green was tied for 13th at 7 under after a 70. Lexi Thomson, also from the area, was another stroke back after a 69.

