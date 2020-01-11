HONG KONG – Wade Ormsby continued his impressive run at the Hong Kong Open with a 4-under 66 to take a two-shot lead on Saturday.

Ormsby, who has led throughout, remained top with an eagle, three birdies and a bogey in the third round for 13-under 197 overall.

"I probably struck it the best I have all week early today," the Australian said. "I'm not going to play conservative, I'll play the golf course exactly the same way I played it for 10-15 years and let them come at me. And if they do, they do, I'm just going to keep doing my thing."

Gunn Charoenkul (65) is behind 2017 champion Ormsby on 11-under 199.

Rashid Khan had a 7-under 63 and shares third place - another two shots back - with Terry Pilkadaris (64), Taewoo Kim (66) and Jazz Janewattananond (67).

The tournament began Thursday after a six-week delay because of anti-government protests. It was originally scheduled for November in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory which has seen more than six months of anti-government demonstrations.