Wade Orsmby the clubhouse leader at suspended BMW International Open

Getty Images

MUNICH — The threat of lightning caused the first round of the BMW International Open to be suspended on Thursday with Wade Ormsby the clubhouse leader.

Ormsby, Sam Horsfield, Masahiro Kawamura and Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez were all on 7 under par when the round was suspended. Of those four, only Ormsby had completed his round.

The round will be restarted early Friday morning.

Full-field scores from the BMW International Open/a>

“I’ve been swinging pretty good the last week and a half,” Ormsby said. “The putter hasn’t been cooperating, but it did today, so that’s how you shoot those numbers.”

U.S. Open runner-up Louis Oosthuizen completed his round on 2 under after six birdies and four bogeys.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Stenson ends drought, wins in Germany

BY Will Gray  — 

Henrik Stenson snapped a nearly three-year long victory drought with a three-shot victory at the BMW International Open.
News & Opinion

Jacquelin leads in Germany; Willett struggles

BY Associated Press  — 

Raphael Jacquelin leads Oliver Fisher by one stroke after the opening round of the BMW International Open on Thursday.

Ramsay makes ace in Germany, wins BMW

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Richie Ramsay aced the 16th hole at the BMW International Open and won a new car.