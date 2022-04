Hideki Matsuyama's Masters Champions Dinner menu is out, and the defending champion's selection will likely be a huge hit.

The menu features two appetizers: assorted sushi, sashimi and nigiri, and Yakitori chicken skewers. The main dishes are miso glazed black cod with dashi broth, and A5 Wagyu beef ribeye with mixed mushrooms and vegetables and Sansho daikon ponzu.

For dessert, there will be Japanese strawberry shortcake, a fluffy sponge cake with whipped cream and Amaou strawberries.