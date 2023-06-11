×

Watch: Adam Hadwin gets tackled by security trying to celebrate Nick Taylor's win

Getty Images

After Nick Taylor won the RBC Canadian Open by dropping a 72-foot eagle bomb on the fourth playoff hole on Sunday at Oakdale Golf and Country Club, Adam Hadwin did what any friend and fellow countryman would do.

He grabbed a bottle of champagne, shook it up, popped it and went sprinting onto the green.

But as a bubbly-spraying Hadwin approached Taylor, an overzealous security guard – and perhaps former aspiring CFL linebacker – quickly ran interference, executing a textbook tackle of Hadwin. The PGA Tour winner and two-time Presidents Cupper, who also had thrown out the first pitch at a Blue Jays game earlier in the week, didn’t stand a chance as the guard squared him up and took him down with force, sending Hadwin flying backward into the putting surface.

Watch the hit:

Here's another angle:

And one more:

No word yet on if Hadwin was injured, but surely both he and the guard are feeling a little embarassed.

