Coming off a quadruple bogey on the par-4 eighth at the acciona Open de España, Daniel Gavins had the perfect response.

A hole-in-one.

The Englishman aced the par-3 ninth hole at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, going 8-1 on the scorecard. He also added in three birdies and a bogey for an even-par 36 at the turn. Watch the ace below: