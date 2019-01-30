Watch: Amy makes greatest par ever at TPC Scottsdale's 16th

Grab the tissues for this one. A young girl named Amy got to play the iconic 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open during a practice round with Gary Woodland and Matt Kuchar.

Amy hit her first shot into the bunker just short of the green, but as she was walking with Woodland, she said to herself, “I got this,” and “You can do this,” seconds before she hit an amazing bunker shot to about 10 feet and sunk the putt in front of the huge 16th hole crowd.

Woodland, the event's defending champion, told her, “You’re an inspiration to us all … You’re our hero.”

"Amy ... you're our hero."



How a superstar named Amy teamed up with @GaryWoodland to win the hearts of the 16th hole crowd @WMPhoenixOpen.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/iRhZbvdjuP — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 30, 2019

*cue tears*