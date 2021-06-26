CROMWELL, Conn. – In the words of Wu-Tang, "Cash rules everything around me, C.R.E.A.M., get the money, dollar dollar bill, y'all."

Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas have a chance to add some dollar dollar bills to their yearly earnings. The two PGA Tour stars have a friendly wager, reportedly but never fully verified, that for every holed shot of 50 yards or more comes with a $1,000 incentive.

During the second round of the Travelers Championship, Koepka holed out from 159 yards for eagle at the par-4 18th, his ninth hole of the day.

Koepka then looked at the camera, made a Money Manziel gesture and said "Justin Thomas" with a grin.

Thomas replied, "Dammit" to the tweet, which Koepka then quote tweeted with the smiley face sunglasses emoji. Koepka also tweeted a video of the shot with the caption "Straight cash homie."

That was Koepka's fourth hole-out of the season, according to the PGA Tour. Thomas, however, has five.