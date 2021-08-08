Watch: Brutal lip-outs by Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Burns in WGC-FedEx playoff

Abraham Ancer walked away victorious Sunday in Memphis.

Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns were each centimeters away from doing the same.

All three players finished regulation of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at 16 under to get into a three-man playoff at TPC Southwind.

On the first extra hole, the par-4 18th, Matsuyama lipped out a 20-foot birdie putt for the win.

On the second trip down No. 18 in the playoff, Ancer stuck his approach shot to 6 feet before Burns answered him by hitting his second shot to 8 feet. However, Burns' birdie try also lipped out viciously.

Ancer ended up converting his birdie putt to claim his first PGA Tour title.

