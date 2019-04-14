Aside from Thursday's opening-round 6-under 66 that vaulted him into a share of the 18-hole lead, Bryson DeChambeau has had a week to forget at Augusta National. At least, until Sunday's final round on the par-3 16th.

The Mad Scientist pulled a 7 iron from 179 yards, hit it in the middle of green and let the slope take care of the rest.

DeChambeau started on No. 10 Sunday morning, double bogeying his first two holes to get off to a rocky start. But the blow was softened some on 16 as DeChambeau carded the week's first ace.

The hole-in-one put DeChambeau back to even for the day and 2 under on the week.