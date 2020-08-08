Watch: Bryson DeChambeau drains 95-footer for birdie for a 65

Getty Images

Distance is Bryson DeChambeau's thing, but it was a lengthy roll with his putter that secured a 4-under 66 in the third round of the PGA Championship.

DeChambeau holed a 95-footer for birdie on the final hole, much to his own surprise.

It was one of three birdies over his final five holes as DeChambeau moved to 6 under par through three rounds and was just two shots off the lead when he entered the clubhouse.

DeChambeau is a six-time PGA Tour winner but has never finished better than T-15 in a major championship.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

PGA a true test for Beefy Bryson’s Big Experiment

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Majors ask different questions of elite players, and so the best way for Bryson DeChambeau to bolster his “brand” – and to silence some skeptics – is to become a serious challenger.

Bryson DeChambeau
Golf Central

Bryson on rules snafu in Memphis: ‘Is what it is’

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

For the second consecutive tournament Bryson DeChambeau found himself in the middle of an odd Rules of Golf request.
Golf Central

Bryson makes quintuple-bogey 10 at Memorial

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Bryson DeChambeau made a quintuple-bogey 10 Friday at the Memorial, a score that included two shots OB and a lengthy rules discussion.