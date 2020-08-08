Watch: Bryson DeChambeau drains 95-footer for birdie for a 65

Distance is Bryson DeChambeau's thing, but it was a lengthy roll with his putter that secured a 4-under 66 in the third round of the PGA Championship.

DeChambeau holed a 95-footer for birdie on the final hole, much to his own surprise.

It was one of three birdies over his final five holes as DeChambeau moved to 6 under par through three rounds and was just two shots off the lead when he entered the clubhouse.

DeChambeau is a six-time PGA Tour winner but has never finished better than T-15 in a major championship.